BJP asks election chief to ensure deployment of armed forces, use of VVPATs for Kolkata civic polls

The Bengal BJP on Tuesday wrote to the state election commissioner asking if the commission is taking steps for deploying CAPF [Central Armed Police Forces] in the forthcoming municipal elections, stating that the deployment is a must for “free, fair and peaceful polls”. The state BJP has also urged that voting machines that are to be used should have provision for voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs).

“On a few earlier occasions, we have approached the commission for the deployment of CAPF, each time we have been told this will be decided once the state government submits the policing plan,” BJP wrote. “We seek your confirmation that the commission is taking steps to deploy CAPF,” the letter stated.

The BJP has cited the “post-poll (Vidhan Sabha) violence” as a reason for the deployment of the central forces. “Keeping the post-poll (Vidhan Sabha) violence in mind and the current threats that are being made to our candidates, agents and workers, deployment of CAPF is a must for free, fair and peaceful polls,” the party added.

On the use of electronic voting machines, the BJP has urged that the machines to be used by the commission for the municipal elections should have provision for VVPATs.

Besides, the party sought that the counting of votes for Kolkata’s civic polls should be kept on hold and be taken up along with counting other municipal elections. “It is urged that the counting of votes of the elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation be postponed till elections to all other municipalities and municipal corporations in West Bengal are concluded, and the counting of votes be done simultaneously," the letter stated.

A BJP delegation also met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. “WB BJP delegation led by LOP WBLA @SuvenduWB, comprising @PratapWBBJP @DinTri @paulagnimitra1 @shishirkb and Shri Loknath Chatterjee in its meeting with the Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed disappointment at pro govt stance of SEC and sought intervention,” a tweet from Governor Dhankhar’s handle stated.

