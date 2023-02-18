BJP-Bengal’s minority wing gears up for outreach

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Modi’s call for reaching out to the backward sections (Pasmanda) among Muslims, and with the rural polls ahead, the BJP’s minority wing in West Bengal is gearing up for outreach. The state’s Muslim voters, apparently, have continued to support the Trinamool ever since the community's loyalty shifted to the party after the Left’s political defeat in the state, in 2011.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union education minister, on Saturday, attended the state executive committee meeting of BJP’s state minority morcha in Kolkata. “The BJP, Narendra Modiji’s government, is one that works with an inclusive spirit. Today, the state minority morcha had its state executive committee meeting. I had come to participate. Minorities are becoming leading beneficiary of the schemes of the central government. Around 30-35 per cent of those who are benefitting are from the minority community. This is the achievement of our progress,” Pradhan said, after attending the meeting.

“Separate effort is being made for Pasmanda brothers and sisters. In Modiji’s government, funds have been increased in the minority affairs department. Seeing this all, it becomes our responsibility to take along all sections of society. There should be an enormous outreach programme among them.” he said.

The BJP in Bengal has already planned a campaign for reaching out to villages. Despite limited but persistent efforts, the party’s reach among Bengal’s largest minority — Muslims — has remained largely at the margins. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party's Muslim supporters had campaigned against the practice of triple talaq (divorce). The Trinamool, however, has continued to draw the support of the community for consecutive terms.

The regional representatives of the morcha on Saturday met at a hall in central Kolkata. At the gathering, a state morcha leader reminded the representatives that by merely criticising the Mamata government, the party will not draw votes. Reminding them about the BJP’s political philosophy, representatives were told that they should be visiting the Muslim thinkers, teachers, students, intellectuals, others, and interact with them, and tell them about the welfare schemes of the Modi government that are for the benefit of minorities. The representatives were also told that they should visit the poorest of the poor.

“We are meeting here to discuss our future plan of action. There’s also the discussion in the context of upcoming panchayat elections. The PM had given the slogan for inclusiveness and we – those who are part of morcha, and the party – don’t believe Muslims should be treated as a vote bank. We want to be treated as voters. We will take PM’s schemes to the people,” Mafuja Khatoon, a senior leader of the BJP’s state minority morcha, told Deccan Herald.