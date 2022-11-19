BJP Bengal tells people to share visuals of Centre’s ‘rebranded’ projects

The BJP in Bengal intends to tackle the ‘rebranding’ of central schemes by the Trinamool-led state government in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari, senior BJP state leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, on Friday, asked people to share visuals – wherever the central funded projects appear to be named differently.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Kolkata, Adhikari said that by sharing an email ID through his Facebook account, he would provide an opportunity to the people to point out where the renaming of central projects have taken place – for roads, houses, water supply, toilets. The photographs and videos shared with him will be routed to the ministries and departments concerned, that may have funded the projects.

Adhikari said that it’s often alleged (by Trinamool leadership) that the BJP leaders in the state try to obstruct central funds to the state. Referring to renaming of development projects, he said that the opposition is against the ‘sticker politics’.

He cited several central schemes that the state projects under different names, adding that there’s a continuous attempt at spreading negative propaganda against the Centre. “Our reservation is against the renaming. We want the state’s towns and villages to have proper roads,” he said.

In a FB post, Adhikari mentioned that the central rural development ministry is allocating funds for the state for the PM’s rural road project. He added the Centre’s efforts have helped in building many roads in the rural areas in the state, and roads, around 6,000 km, will be built by the year 2025. He highlighted the conditions that must be met during road construction projects.

The Trinamool-led government in the state has been alleging that the Centre has freezed funds meant for welfare projects. The 100-day rural job scheme is also affected, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly pointed out. With the rural polls expected next year, the execution or the failure of these projects could affect the voters’s perceptions. The Trinamool, and the BJP, are gearing up to face this challenge before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.