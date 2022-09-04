BJP bought our MLAs in Manipur: Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

Stung by merger of five of its six MLAs in Manipur with ruling BJP, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) alleged that the saffron party paid money and 'bought' its MLAs in the northeastern state.

"BJP has always used money power to buy MLAs. They have done so in Manipur too to coerce our MLAs to join them," JD(U) general secretary and in-charge of the Northeast, Afaque Ahamed Khan told DH from Patna on Saturday night.

"This is not the first time they have done it. They had bought our six MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020 when we were part of the NDA. This shows the real face of BJP. They talk about morality but what they practice is a display of degradation of their morality," Khan further said. "People are watching very closely and they will give a fitting reply in 2024," he said.

On Friday, five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur--Khumukcham Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Mohammad Asab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and LM Khaute met Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and wised for merger with BJP. The Speaker said he accepted their wish for merger with the BJP legislature party under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. JD(U), however, called the move as unconstitutional.

This happened a day before JD(U)'s national executive meeting in Patna and days after Nitish Kumar's party parted ways with BJP in Bihar.

The merger took place amid reports that JD (U) was planning to quit the BJP government in Manipur in view of the new political equation in Bihar and Nitish Kumar's national ambition in 2024.

This increased BJP's tally in Manipur to 37 in the Assembly of 60.

In the Assembly elections held in February-March in Manipur, BJP had won absolute majority with 32 seats while National People's Party (NPP), another ally of the NDA, emerged second with seven seats. JD (U) won six out of 38 seats it contested while Congress came fourth with just five seats. JD (U) extended its support to N. Biren Singh government even as BJP got absolute majority. BJP, however, did not accept NPP's offer to be part of the government.