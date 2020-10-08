BJP cadres mercilessly assaulted by cops, rule of law murdered in Bengal: BJYM President Tejasvi Surya

Rule of law murdered in Bengal: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the "brutal attack" on BJP activists, during their march to the state secretariat, and said it was a "black day as rule of law was murdered" in the state.

Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South, also sought an inquiry by the Union Home Ministry into the blue chemical-laced water that was sprayed on party activists during the rally and termed it a "gross violation of human rights".

"Today was a black day... The TMC government murdered rule of law in the state. The way our cadres and leaders were attacked and beaten up mercilessly by the police is unprecedented. Don't we have the right to conduct a peaceful rally in the state?" he said during a press meet here.

The parliamentarian further asserted that he would continue to visit Bengal and conduct democratic protests to ensure that the TMC gets defeated in the next assembly polls.

Parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah resembled a battle zone on Thursday as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurling stones and blocking roads with burning tyres, to protest a string of killings of saffron party workers.

Police personnel in riot gear burst teargas shells, beat up agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests which continued in the two cities for more than three hours.

