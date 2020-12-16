BJP calling up TMC leaders, coercing members to switch allegiances: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the BJP was so desperate to poach Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders that it even went to the extent of calling up the TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi asking him to join the BJP.

Addressing a TMC rally in Cooch Behar district the Chief Minister further alleged that BJP was trying to lure TMC leaders with money or by threatening to send them to jail.

“Just imagine BJP’s audacity. They are so desperate to poach our leaders that they even called up our general secretary Subrata Bakshi asking him to join BJP. BJP is telling our leaders whether they want to stay at home or in jail,” said Mamata. She also said that BJP had no ideology.

The TMC supremo sent a stern message to potential defectors in her party. She said that those who were with the TMC since it’s inception would always be with the party but there were some who “seek to come and go for personal gains.”

“There are some who think that they may not get the party ticket for the elections and hence it’s better to switch sides. Some are worried that they will not be able to protect their assets so they seek to leave (the TMC),” said Mamata. She also said that TMC would foil BJP’s attempts to engineer defection and defeat the saffron party in the Assembly elections.

Making it clear that she would not back down in her fight against the saffron party BJP for electoral battle the TMC supremo challenged the saffron party.

“If BJP thinks that they can capture Bengal, then come and fight. You (BJP) will have your goons by your side and I will have the people,” said Mamata.

She dubbed the BJP as “outsider goons” and “dacoits of Chambal.” Mamata accused the saffron party of threatening the TMC and police.

Hours after her comments disgruntled TMC leader and former Minister Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as the MLA from the Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Medinipur district.