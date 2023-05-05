BJP candidate for CADC polls killed, 6 others injured in clash in Mizoram

A BJP candidate for the upcoming Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) elections was killed and six others injured in a clash in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, a senior official said on Friday.

The victim Amit Kumar Chakma was campaigning for the council polls at Lokhisury village when some miscreants attacked him with a machete on Thursday night, the official told PTI .

Chakma, who was contesting on a BJP ticket from the Rengkhashya seat in the CADC election, died on the spot, he said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the official said.

The district election officer has countermanded the election to the Rengkhashya seat based on the suggestion of the state election commission, the official added.

Meanwhile, the lone BJP MLA in the state BD Chakma has demanded a probe into the incident.

"I am deeply shocked to hear the sad demise of Amit Kumar Chakma, BJP official MDC candidate from Rengkashya constituency due to a brutal attack by some miscreants last night when he was on election campaign at Lokhisury village. I strongly demand prompt investigations and arrest of the culprits," Chakma said on his official Facebook page.

Amit Kumar Chakma was fielded by the BJP for the Rengkashya seat. He was former Chakma council Chief Executive Member (CEM) and had successfully contested the council polls for two times on Congress ticket.

After switching over to Mizo National Front (MNF), Chakma had recently joined the BJP.

A total of 73 candidates are in the fray for the Chakma council polls to be held on May 9. Counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11.

The MNF, BJP and Congress have fielded 20 candidates each, while the ZPM fielded 13 candidates.

A total of 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls.

The CADC was created under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribal people in Mizoram.

The council has 24 seats, of which 4 are nominated seats.

The council is under the Governor's rule since December last year.