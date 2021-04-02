BJP candidate thrashed by alleged TMC workers, two arrested

BJP candidate thrashed by alleged TMC workers, two held

Halder, a TMC MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the elections, was admitted to a hospital following the attack

Soumya Das
Soumya Das
  • Apr 02 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 20:23 ist
The BJP alleged that the TMC was behind the attack, a charge dismissed by the ruling party. Credit: Reuters Photo

The BJP candidate from the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Paraganas district was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres on Friday. The incident resulted in the BJP candidate Dipak Halder and six other BJP workers sustaining injuries. They have been hospitalized. Two persons have been arrested in the case so far. However, the TMC leadership denied the allegation.

The incident took place in the Haridebpur area where Halder, a TMC MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, along with other BJP workers. At around 9.30 am Haldar and his supporters got engaged in a heated exchange of words with some people.

Soon, the situation flared up and Halder along with his supporters were assaulted with sticks. According to district police sources, Halder complained of chest pain after the incident and was hospitalized.

“ The TMC is afraid that it will lose the seat and hence its goons assaulted me. The people will give them a fitting reply in the elections,” said Halder.

Denying the allegation, the TMC leadership said that the incident was an outcome of the discontent of BJP’s old guard.

Later in the day the BJP workers blocked the National Highway 117 in protest against the incident but were removed by police

TMC
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
BJP

