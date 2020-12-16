BJP coercing TMC members to switch allegiances: Mamata

BJP coercing TMC members to switch allegiances: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Coochbehar (West Bengal),
  • Dec 16 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 16:44 ist
Banerjee termed detractors in her party as 'opportunists' and blamed the BJP for trying to break the TMC by using moneybags'. Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to coerce Trinamool Congress leaders to join the saffron party.

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee termed detractors in her party as "opportunists" and blamed the BJP for trying to break the TMC by using "moneybags".

"Imagine the audacity of the BJP leaders, they are calling up my state president Subrata Bakshi and asking him to join the party. The BJP doesn't have any political courtesy or ideology. And, there are one or two opportunists who only work for their benefit.

"The old-timers of the party are our real assets. The BJP is trying to coerce TMC leaders to join. It is using moneybags to break opposition parties... But, we will fight and defeat them in the assembly polls," she asserted.

Her comments come in the backdrop of growing resentment in the TMC with several senior leaders, ministers, and MLAs openly speaking up against the party leadership and the state government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal

What's Brewing

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

Everest height and needless ado

Everest height and needless ado

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

Unemployment rampant among women

Unemployment rampant among women

 