BJP, Cong and others pick unanimous face for Arunachal

The ruling BJP and four opposition parties in Arunachal Pradesh have unanimously decided to field Chakat Aboh, wife of slain MLA Tirong Aboh for by-election of Khonsa Assembly Constituency slated on October 21.

Tirong Aboh, a former MLA of National People's Party (NPP) from 57 Khonsa constituency, his son and nine others were gunned down by suspected militants on May 20, two days before results of the 60-member Assembly election results. An NIA investigation is underway into the massacre.

Aboh, who contested as NPP candidate, however, won the seat.

The decision to field Aboh's wife as the unanimous candidate was taken in an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday in the state capital Itanagar.

"Pleased to have a consensus of all political parties to elect Smt Chakat Aboh, wife of late Shri Tirong Aboh Ji unopposed from her 56-Khonsa Assembly Constituency. The gesture of cooperation shown by BJP, INC, JD(U), PPA and NPP is truly admirable. It was unanimously decided to support her as an independent candidate," Khandu tweeted.

Elections for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly was held on April 11. BJP won 41 of 60 seats and formed its first elected government in the frontier state. NPP came third with five seats.