Parties observe first anniversary of Bogtui carnage

BJP, CPI(M), Trinamool observe first anniversary of Bogtui carnage

On Tuesday, the representatives of the three parties organised their programmes separately

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 21 2023, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 23:47 ist
Goats walk in front of a damaged house at Bogtui village. Credit: PTI File Photo

Supporters of political parties in West Bengal, on Tuesday, gathered at Bogtui in Birbhum to remember those, who had lost lives in a carnage, following the killing of a local Trinamool panchayat representative, a year ago.

The Trinamool, the BJP, and the CPI(M) made efforts to reach out to the people in the region during the day. Last year, following the incident, senior politicians – Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, and CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim – visited the region.

On Tuesday, the representatives of the three parties organised their programmes separately. The Trinamool leaders who tried to visit one of the affected families, local sources claim, were initially prevented from doing so. Left supporters led by Salim, and BJP supporters led by Adhikari, took out silent rallies.

Adhikari’s gathering included people sporting skullcaps, an indication of the BJP’s subtle reach out to Bengal’s largest minority, considered to have sided with Trinamool in earlier elections.

Adhikari, later, said that he wasn’t there to seek votes but to stand with the affected families. 

The BJP, in Bengal, seemingly, is following PM Narendra Modi’s directive of reaching out to the backward sections among Muslims. In a recent by-election in Sagardighi constituency, the Trinamool lost the seat to a Left-supported Congress candidate, and the party saw it, as a result of the ‘transfer of votes' from the BJP to the candidate from the Opposition.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
TMC
BJP
CPI(M)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

 