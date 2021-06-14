BJP delegation meets WB Guv over law & order situation

BJP delegation meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over law and order situation

Dhankhar tweeted that Suvendu Adhikari called on him

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 14 2021, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 22:03 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar talks to media after a meeting with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLAs, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday led a delegation of several BJP MLAs to Raj Bhavan to seek Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention, highlighting alleged lawlessness and the "partisan stance" of the state police.

Dhankhar tweeted that Adhikari called on him and submitted a representation over the state's current law and order situation.

"Over 50 Opposition MLAs expressed serious concern at lawlessness @MamataOfficial and partisan stance @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and sought intervention as the situation was sliding. Governor assured the MLAs and LOP @SuvenduWB that he will look into grievances of which he is aware," the governor wrote on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, TMC Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that Dhankhar had been trying to "play up the issue of post-poll violence to impress the BJP".

"The way he talks about post-poll violence, it seems the situation is similar to the Arab-Israel conflict, which is a travesty of truth. The governor is crossing all limits and prescribed norms," the TMC leader maintained.

Roy further pointed out that BJP leaders had made "provocative statements" in the run-up to the elections, but the governor hasn't said much about it.

"State BJP president (Dilip Ghosh) had talked about aiming guns at the chest of TMC workers and leaders. What about that?" he said.

Making light of the BJP delegation's visit to Raj Bhavan, Roy added, "As per our information, 24 MLAs were missing from the meeting. Why were they missing?"

