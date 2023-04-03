WB CM says BJP intentionally entering minority areas

BJP deliberately entering minority areas with Ram Navami processions without permission: Mamata

Banerjee’s comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore

PTI
PTI, Khejuri (WB),
  • Apr 03 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 16:17 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP was deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission.

Banerjee’s comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district.

"Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection... But, do not carry arms with you," Banerjee said at a public distribution programme here at Thakurnagar Ground.

Also Read: Ram Navami violence in WB: NCPCR issues notice to Howrah Police commissioner

"They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms,“ she claimed.

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.

