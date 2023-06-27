BJP demands CBI probe into PMAY 'irregularities' in Odisha

The Odisha unit of the BJP on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Odisha.

Their demand came three days after BJP national president J P Nadda, while addressing a rally in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on June 23, stated that those involved in irregularities in the PMAY implementation will be sent to jail.

Odisha unit BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan, while addressing a press conference here, alleged that the leaders of the ruling BJD were collecting Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 from each beneficiary to allot houses under PMAY.

Harichandan alleged that although 9.5 lakh houses have been sanctioned for Odisha, the BJD government in the state has been delaying the allotment to genuine beneficiaries.

He alleged that several eligible families were denied the houses units under PMAY, while many rich people who support the BJD have been allotted houses under the scheme.

He claimed the state government installed grievance boxes in all blocks and panchayats in February 2020 after the BJP raised the issue of irregularities in the preparation of the list of beneficiaries in 2019.

"We demand a clarification from the state government on what action was taken about the grievances," he said.

The BJP leader said that if the state government wants transparency in the system, it should allow the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged irregularities.

Harichandan warned that if corrective measures are not taken within a month, the BJP will gherao all block offices and hit the streets.

Senior BJD leader and minister Pramila Mallik dismissed the allegations and claimed there were no irregularities in the implementation of PMAY in the state.