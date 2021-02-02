BJP drops old ally for new in Assam ahead of Assembly elections

BJP drops BPF for new ally in Assam ahead of polls

BJP refused to support BPF despite an open appeal by its leader, Hagrama Mohilary

BJP in Assam has decided to come together with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), dropping its regional ally since 2016, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). 

BJP refused to support BPF despite an open appeal by its leader, Hagrama Mohilary. However, BPF's 12 MLAs continue to be part of the Sarbananda Sonowal-headed government at the state level. 

Assam minister and BJP's strategist in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that the party decided to renew its ties with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), another ally and join hands with UPPL in place of BPF. "We will start discussing the seat arrangements with UPPL as soon as the dates for elections are announced," he said. 

BJP and UPPL formed the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), elections for which were held in December.

Even as Sarma did not divulge the reason behind this decision, sources said the Centre wanted to make an alliance with UPPL, whose leaders had signed the new Bodoland Accord in January last year. UPPL is headed by Pramod Boro, former president of All Bodo Students Union. Boro was instrumental in convincing all four factions of the militant group of Bodoland, National Democratic Front, to disband, lay down weapons and sign an agreement.

"Since UPPL has become a strong force in Bodoland region, BJP wants to go ahead with it in the next Assembly elections," said s source in the BJP.

With BJP out of the picture, Congress is trying to get BPF on board in the "grand alliance" it stitched recently with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front and the left parties. BPF is yet to make a decision yet.

