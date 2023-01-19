BJP eyes 25 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal

On a day the Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, campaigned in Meghalaya ahead of the assembly polls, in West Bengal, the BJP stated that its campaign for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections includes 24 rallies, which are to be addressed by party leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah over the next one year.

The party intends to win 25 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, next year. The BJP, in the last Lok Sabha elections had won 18 of the 42 seats.

In Bengal, political activities have gathered pace with the rural polls due this year. The parties, however, have also begun preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due next year.

While the Trinamool’s outreach programme for reaching out to villages in around 60 days is on, the BJP too is on the frontfoot. A BJP representative on Wednesday said that both the leaders – Nadda and Shah – will hold 12 programmes each in the 24 Lok Sabha constituencies, over the next one year, where the BJP had failed to take a lead.

On Thursday, Nadda will address a public meeting in Nadia district of the state after visiting the ISKCON centre at Mayapur. Thereafter, he will also interact with party’s representatives in the region.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s six-day visit to south Bengal commenced on Wednesday. During his stay, Bhagwat is expected to meet prominent people in the region. Following other meetings over the next four days, Bhagwat will address a programme which is to be attended by swayamsevaks in central Kolkata on Monday, on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday.