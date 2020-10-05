BJP goes offensive on ‘political killings' in West Bengal, Bihar

In the thick of election campaigns in Bihar which goes to polls from October 28 and political activities gaining momentum in West Bengal where polls are due next year, the BJP has brought in sharp focus the issue of political killings, latching on to the murders of party workers.

Those killed include a Dalit BJP worker—Shakti Malik in Bihar and a Brahmin leader- Manish Shukla in West Bengal, latching on to which the saffron party alleged that while Malik was killed after accusing the RJD leaders of demanding money from him to contest polls, Trinamool Congress-ruled Bengal has turned into a “killing field” of BJP workers.

On the Bihar killing Patra said, “RJD will have to answer for the kind of politics they do in the state. Well-known youth Dalit leader Sakti Kumar Malik, the erstwhile general secretary of RJD’s SC Morcha was preparing to contest the polls as an independent after he was suspended from the party some time back and his wife has alleged that he had refused to pay large sums of money being demanded by RJD leaders.”



In the TMC-ruled West Bengal, a state which sends 42 Lok Sabha MPs to the Parliament, BJP has launched a sustained campaign seeking to replicate its Kerala strategy of projecting itself a victim of political killings. “Political killings are new normal in West Bengal,” said the party.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said, “I want to ask Mamata Banerjee - Is this the democracy in Bengal?” BJP general secretary in-charge for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvarghiya demanded a CBI probe.

Months before the 2019 general elections the BJP had in December 2018 planned three rath yatras in West Bengal, covering nearly 11,000 km, and all 294 Assembly constituencies for nearly a month. It had also planned three rallies starting from Cooch Behar.

A year after organising a fortnight-long Jan Raksha Yatra to highlight “political murders”, JP Nadda, the then Working President of the BJP in September 2019 carried out the ritual of a “mass tarpan” and "pind daan” (offering food to the departed soul to free it from the cycle of birth and death and give it peace and solace) in Kolkata for 82 party workers who, according to the BJP had lost their lives in political violence in last few years in the state.

Earlier, BJP used to raise the question that why the political killings were visible only in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala, where CPM had ruled for long.

Now Tripura is BJP-ruled, while Trinamool Congress has replaced CPI(M) in West Bengal. In Kerala, where the then BJP chief Amit Shah kicked off a 14-day long Padtra in October 2017, Congress-led UDF and Left-led LDF have so far kept rotating power, with the BJP only slightly raising its share from 11 per cent to 13 per cent votes between 2014 and 2019.

In West Bengal, BJP’s vote share rose to 40. 23 per cent in 2019 from a mere 17.02 per cent in 2014 and nearly 7 per cent in 2009.

With state election scheduled to be held next year in Bengal, where the BJP recorded a nine-time jump in its tally from just two Lok Sabha seats in 2014 to 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections, the party is betting big on Assembly polls and has banked on the issue of a political witch-hunt and political killings in a big waynA.