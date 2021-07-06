BJP has no decency, culture, says Mamata Banerjee in Bengal Assembly

Stormy scenes were witnessed in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, with the BJP staging a walkout after Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly prevented from speaking. Later in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP in her speech, accusing the saffron party of not having any sense of decency.

The chief minister said she had seen BJP leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, but it was difficult to understand why the party was behaving in such a manner.

“I have seen BJP leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj. But it is difficult to understand why this BJP is acting in such a manner. This BJP is different. They don’t have any sense of courtesy, civility, decency or culture,” said the Trinamool Congress supremo. She was speaking after thanking the Governor for the inaugural address.

Mamata said the BJP’s lack of decency became evident when they made a ruckus during the Governor’s address, forcing him to cut short his speech. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 2 tabled the inaugural address in the Assembly after reading only a few lines from it.

Reacting to the allegations of post-poll violence in the state, the CM questioned the transfer of district magistrates and superintendents of police by the Election Commission. She further claimed that such allegations came from districts where SPs were transferred ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Without the Election Commission’s support, the BJP would not have won 30 seats in Bengal. The BJP and the Election Commission ruined the state in three months,” said Mamata. She further alleged that there were links between the BJP and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“Whatever Modi and Shah wanted was done. Central forces assaulted the people. Was there any post-poll violence after I took charge as chief minister? The incidents took place before I took over. At that time, the state administration was under the control of the Election Commission,” said Mamata.

Earlier in the day, when Adhikari started to speak about the outcome of the Assembly election in Nandigram, Speaker Biman Banerjee said since the matter was sub-judice, he cannot speak on it, following which the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.