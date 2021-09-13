BJP has to fight police, mafia, money power in Bhabanipur bypoll: Suvendu Adhikari

As campaigning for the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll kicks off, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday took a swipe at Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that the BJP has to fight the administration, police, mafias and money power in these elections.

"We have to fight the administration, police, mafias and money power in the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls. Mamata Banerjee lost in Nandigram. If 60-65 per cent voting takes place, then the 'daughter of Bengal' Priyanka Tibrewal will emerge victorious" Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

In assembly elections earlier this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fought against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, where she lost by a margin of 1,737 votes. The poll is critical for the CM as she has to be elected to the Assembly within six months of becoming Chief Minister. BJP's TIbrewal filed her nomination from the seat today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the by-polls schedule for Bhabanipur last week. The polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha). The polling will take place on September 3 and the counting of votes will take place on October 3.