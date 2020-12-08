BJP indulging in lies, killing people at its rallies in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

A day after a BJP worker died during a protest march in Siliguri in North Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the saffron party is killing people at its rallies.

Speaking at a Government programme at Raniganj in West Bardhaman district the Chief Minister further alleged that BJP was killing people with pellet guns. However, she did not directly refer to BJP’s march to the branch secretariat in North Bengal on Monday when the incident happened.

“BJP is killing people at its rallies. They shot one person dead with pellets! BJP always resorts to falsehood” said Mamata.

Mamata denied the allegation that police opened fire at BJP workers during the protest. State BJP leadership, however, has reiterated that the party worker was shot by the police.

“As per the PM report death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries. Police do not use shotguns. It’s obvious that during yesterday’s protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms,” tweeted West Bengal Police.

"The deceased received pallet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programs and inciting them to fire is unheard off," they added.

It also said that the case has been handed over to CID and strong action would be taken against the perpetrators.

“There was a malafide intention to create violence by the use of firearms. CID West Bengal has been asked to investigate. Truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime,” it tweeted.