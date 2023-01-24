BJP leader shot dead in Manipur, another injured in attack in poll-bound Tripura

BJP leader shot dead in Manipur

Sumir Karmakar
  • Jan 24 2023, 19:40 ist
Police said local residents saw three persons in a SUV from where the shots were fired. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4Manipur

A 50-year-old BJP leader in Manipur was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near his house in Thoubal district on Tuesday morning. 

Police said Laishram Rameswar Singh, who was the convenor of Ex-Servicemen cell of BJP's Manipur unit was fired at around 11am near his home in Kshetri Leikai. Singh, who received bullets on his chest, was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said local residents saw three persons in a SUV from where the shots were fired. "We are trying to nab those involved in the incident. The reason behind the attack is also not known yet," a police officer said in Imphal. 

Expressing shock over the killing, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, "I condemn such killing in the strongest terms and those who committed the barbaric and cowardly act will not be spared." 

BJP worker injured by "Congressman" in Tripura:

Ratan Lal Nath, a minister in Tripura on Tuesday said Suman Das, secretary of BJP's SC (Scheduled Caste) Morcha was attacked with a sharp weapon by a Congress worker in Banamalipur area. Das was seriously injured  in the attack, he said. 

"We have already lodged the FIR against the attacker seeking immediate arrest. This shows the desperation Congress is going through before the elections. They lost their support base long time ago and they are now trying to create an atmosphere of violence in order to come to power through the backdoors," Nath said. "We are happy that Congress and CPI-M have joined hands. People had rejected them in 2018 elections and they will be thrown into waste bins in this elections," he said.

The Opposition CPI (M) and Congress had earlier lodged several complaints against BJP alleging that their workers were attacked and offices ransacked by workers of the ruling party. The two parties have agreed for a pre-poll alliance with a target to wrest power from BJP.  

Assembly elections in Tripura is slated on February 16.

Manipur
BJP
India News
N Biren Singh

