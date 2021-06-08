BJP leaders in Bengal hold meeting on 'post-poll violence'

BJP leaders in WB hold meeting on 'post-poll violence'

Several senior leaders, during the discussion, talked about ways to deal with the current situation

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI Photo

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday held a meeting with party functionaries over the post-poll scenario in the state, as he claimed that workers were being attacked and forced out of their homes across districts by goons bearing allegiance to the ruling TMC.

Several senior leaders, during the discussion, talked about ways to deal with the current situation, and activists shared their woes, sources in the party said.

"Violence continues unabated in the state even after the formation of the government; the ruling party is unwilling to acknowledge the incidents," Ghosh told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Claiming that the "state government does not want peace to prevail", Ghosh said that the BJP has moved various commissions and courts seeking protection for its workers.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wasn't present at the session as he is away in Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party's national president J P Nadda.

Party national vice-president Mukul Roy also skipped the meeting, amid speculation about a possible change in political equation after TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee visited his ailing wife in hospital on June 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Roy on June 3 to enquire about his wife's condition, and Ghosh, too, had visited the hospital to meet her.

