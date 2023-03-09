Ranchi: BJP leaders seek ED probe against IAS officer

BJP leaders visit ED office in Ranchi, seek probe against IAS officer

The BJP had earlier demanded a CBI investigation into the case

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Mar 09 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 19:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A BJP delegation went to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Ranchi on Thursday and urged the agency to investigate senior IAS officer Rajiv Arun Ekka, alleging that he was involved in corruption.

The BJP released a video clip on Sunday, claiming that Ekka -- who was then the principal secretary to Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- could be seen signing government files in the office of a businessman.

Soon after the video was released, Ekka was transferred to the Panchayati Raj Department by the state government.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the ED, requesting it to initiate a probe into the money laundering aspect of the case. The businessman was heard discussing finances in the video clip," BJP spokesperson Shivpujan Pathak told reporters.

The BJP had earlier demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

On March 6, a nine-member delegation of the BJP met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and urged him to direct the state government to facilitate a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption against the senior IAS officer.

Despite repeated attempts, Ekka could not be reached for a comment.

The Congress, which is a part of the ruling coalition in the state, said the visit of BJP leaders to the ED office was a stunt.

"It was nothing but a stunt to tarnish the image of the government," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
India News
BJP
Jharkhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inflation scare over?

Inflation scare over?

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 