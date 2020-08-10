BJP-led Manipur govt sails through trust motion after 8 Congress MLAs skip Assembly

The BJP-led Manipur government won the confidence motion with a voice vote on Monday evening after eight Congress MLAs surprisingly skipped the day-long special Assembly session, which was convened after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh moved the motion.

Sources said after the day-long debate, Congress did not seek a division of votes ostensibly due to the absence of the eight MLAs.

Singh moved the confidence motion on Friday, days after Opposition Congress submitted a petition with the Assembly secretary for moving a no-confidence motion.

Congress sought the no-confidence motion after its demand for a CBI inquiry into a drug smuggling case involving a BJP leader was turned down.

The development comes days after Biren Singh government slipped into a crisis after nine MLAs including three from BJP and four from its ally NPP resigned. But the crisis was overcome following the intervention of home minister Amit Shah and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The NPP MLAs withdrew their resignation and rejoined the government.

The 60-member House now has a strength of 53, including the Speaker Y Khemchand, after four members were disqualified under the anti-defection law and three BJP MLAs resigned. The Congress has 24 MLAs and the ruling coalition has 29 members, of which 18 belong to BJP, four each from NPP and NPF, one each from Trinamool Congress and Lok Janshakti Party and an Independent.

Congress MLAs skipped the session despite a three-line whip and warning of action in case of violation of the same. "Now it will be interesting to see what action party (Congress) takes against these MLAs," said a Congress leader in the state.

Congress leaders were not available for comment on why they did not seek a division of votes inside the Assembly.