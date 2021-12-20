BJP, Left, and Congress take to streets against ‘unfair’ Kolkata polls

A day after the municipal elections were held for Kolkata Municipal Corporation, parties in opposition in West Bengal, on Monday, took to the streets to protest alleged high-handedness of Trinamool supporters on the day of the polls, and with allegations that police and state election commission have failed to ensure a fair election.

Outside its party head office in Kolkata, BJP supporters jostled with police force, as they wanted to rally in protest. They were, however, not permitted to do so. The BJP had called for a protest rally “against widespread violence, booth rigging and false votes” on Monday.

A BJP delegation had also met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday evening and demanded that the polls be nullified. Late on Sunday night, BJP leaders, when obstructed from entering the state election commission office, sat on a dharna at the premises. The BJP national president JP Nadda and national leaders had also tweeted to extend their support to their state unit and condemned the alleged atrocities that took place during the day.

The Left Front is organising protests on Monday and Tuesday. Left supporters protested outside the state election commission’s office. Congress supporters too took to the streets. Leaders of the Left and the BJP separately moved court against the alleged high-handedness of the Trinamool supporters.

The ruling Trinamool leadership has ignored the allegations, claiming that the vote has been fair. The opposition is involved in ‘theatrics’, the Trinamool leadership has claimed. The results are expected to be declared after vote count on Tuesday.

