BJP & 'Mahagathbandhan' accuse each other for communal clashes in Assembly

Both opposition BJP and ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' accused each other for the communal clashes in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district during Ramnavami celebrations on the last day of the budget session here on Wednesday.

Opposition BJP MLAs demonstrated both inside and outside the assembly and one of its legislator Jibesh Kumar Mishra had to be marshaled out after he resorted to sloganeering against the government and disrupted the Question Hour.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began, BJP MLAs entered the well and raised slogans against the government, accusing it of not handling the communal clashes effectively. Leader of Opposition, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, of targetting people belonging to a particular community in the name of handling communal clashes.

Amid the chaos, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, allowed state Parliamentry Affairs Minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, to make a statement on the issue. BJP members went back to their seats. However, BJP's Jibesh Kumar Mishra once again entered the well of the House and started shouting slogans against the government. Finally, Mishra was marshaled out for his alleged unruly behaviour.

The allegations and counter allegations turned sour with both sides accusing each other over communal clashes in several parts of the state during Ramnavami celebrations. The Speaker adjourned the house till 2 pm.