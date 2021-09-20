Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as WB BJP chief

BJP make Sukanta Majumdar president of West Bengal unit; Dilip Ghosh appointed national vice president

  Sep 20 2021
Dilip Ghosh (left), Sukanta Majumdar. Credit: PTI/ Twitter/@DrSukantaMajum1

The BJP has appointed Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar as the president of its West Bengal unit, while his predecessor Dilip Ghosh has been made national vice president.

