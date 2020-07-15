BJP may have presented distorted facts: Mamata to President

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind stating that the recent of death of a Bengal BJP leader and MLA Debendrana Roy is not a political case. Her letter comes a day after a BJP delegation met the President demanding dismissal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

“Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by BJP,” wrote Mamata.

She further alleged that the BJP delegation might have apprised the President with distorted facts in relation to the incident.

“I am constrained to invite your kind and personal attention to a particular fact. This is in context with your meeting with a delegation of BJP who might have apprised you with some distorted fact,” stated Mamata.

She further stated that the state governmeny has taken all necessary steps to ensure a “comprehensive investigation” and the case has been handed over to the CID.

“I would like to assure you that West Bengal is a state where we always respect all political parties, their leaders and workers,” stated Mamata.

The Chief Minister also said that upon receiving the post-mortem report and after initial investigation that state police is of the opinion that it was a case of “suspected suicide” related to local “money transfer activities.”

“The note found in the pocket of the deceased also names two persons who are allegedly found to be related to such money transfer activities in the locality,” stated Mamata.

CID on Tuesday had detained one of the two persons mentioned in Ray’s note from Malda district.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that it was a “planned murder” and demanded a CBI investigation into the case. The Bengal BJP leadership has also demanded a CBI probe.