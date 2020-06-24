BJP misusing CBI to delay new Opposition govt in Manipur, says Congress

Slamming the timing of a CBI summon to former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Congress in Manipur on Wednesday charged that CBI was being misused by the BJP to delay the formation of a new government by the Opposition front.

"This is clearly a political vendetta. Instead of sending the CBI, the Centre should have recommended the Governor to convene a special session of the Assembly for a floor test. The BJP-led government has become a minority and so let them prove the strength on the floor of the House. In a democracy, floor test is a must in case of a political crisis like this," Congress spokesperson in Manipur, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei told DH on Wednesday morning.

Also read — CBI summons former Manipur CM O Ibobi Singh in Rs 332 crore misappropriation case

The charge came when a CBI team reached Imphal for questioning Ibobi Singh in connection with a case registered in November 2019 alleging his involvement in a scam worth Rs 322 crore.

Ibobi Singh leads the Secular Progressive Front (SPF), a forum of Congress and six other MLAs including four from NPP, an ally of BJP, who had staked a claim on June 18 to form their government. Singh served as Manipur chief minister thrice before BJP-led coalition wrested power in 2017.

But N Biren Singh government slipped into a crisis after nine MLAs including three from BJP resigned on June 17 and subsequently joined Congress-led front.

The CBI had registered a case against Ibobi Singh and others on November 20, 2019, and conducted searches in nine locations in Aizwal, Imphal and Gurugram.

Also read — Manipur political crisis: NPP MLAs 'leave' opposition camp; flown to Delhi

"CBI summoning Singh is not allowed, as per SoPs under National Disaster Management Act on Covid-19 because Singh is above 72 years now. The former chief minister has not taken a single penny from the alleged amount mentioned by CBI. It is an attempt of political silencing," Meitei said.

CBI is being misused by BJP rule to delay a new SPF Govt. in Manipur. It is a political vendetta. CBI summoning former CM of Manipur Shri Okram Ibobi Singh is not possible, as per SoPs under NDM Act on nCovid-19 because Ibobi Singh is above 72 years old. — Ningombam Bupenda Meitei (@BupendaMeitei) June 24, 2020

But, the three times chief minister of Manipur will become much stronger and we are confident of forming a new SPF government under his leadership. The SPF members are still united, and ultimately there will be Congress-led coalition government in Manipur soon, Meitei tweeted.

Manipur High Court has already granted an absolute bail to Ibobi Singh in this matter in February this year. Hence, there is no question of legally detaining or keeping him in any legalised custody, he further tweeted.

Four NPP MLAs were flown out to Delhi on Tuesday after BJP's crisis manager and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met them in Imphal to break the impasse.

