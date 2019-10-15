BJP MLA accused of raping a doctor in Arunachal

A lady doctor in Arunachal Pradesh lodged an FIR against a BJP MLA alleging that she was raped in a hotel in the state capital Itanagar recently, where she had gone to discuss something related to a public health centre.

The accused, Goruk Pordung who represents Bameng Assembly Constituency in East Kameng district, however, denied the allegation and lodged a counter-FIR against the doctor alleging that she was trying to damage his public image.

In her FIR, the lady doctor alleged that she was called to the hotel around 8 pm on October 12 and the MLA forced her to drink inside his room, closed the door before raping her. She was taken home by some person she knew, the FIR said.

Police said they have started investigation into the allegation by the woman and the MLA for action as per the law.

"The two FIRs have been lodged at the women police station. We are looking into the allegations and trying to cross-check certain issues raised in the FIRs before taking action," a senior police officer in Itanagar said.

The MLA claimed that she had come to the hotel to discuss the matter related to the money spent by her husband during the recent Assembly elections. He also claimed that they were in touch for some time and met earlier too.