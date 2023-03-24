BJP MLA elected Speaker of Tripura Assembly, Tipra Motha walks over 'seating arrangement'

Senior BJP MLA Biswabandhu Sen was elected Speaker of the Tripura Assembly Friday minutes after the Opposition Tipra Motha walked out of the Assembly protesting "improper seating arrangement".

Sen, the former deputy Speaker, was elected as the new Speaker with 32 votes while Gopal Roy, a senior Congress MLA, who was earlier nominated as a "unanimous" candidate by the Opposition CPI(M), Congress and Tipra Motha got only 14 votes.

With BJP-IPFT having 32 MLAs in the House of 60, the number was already in Sen's favour but sources said BJP MLAs still reached out to Tipra Motha to ensure Sen's smooth win.

The walkout by Tipra Motha came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah called Pradyot Deb Barma and assured that an interlocutor will be appointed by March 27 for talks regarding Tipra Motha's demand for "constitutional solution" to issues concerning the state's indigenous people.

Hours before the Speaker's election, Deb Barma tweeted that he had a meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding Shah's assurance on Thursday.

The meeting led to speculation that Sarma asked Deb Barma to ensure the smooth sail of Biswabandhu Sen by staging a walkout.

Tipra Motha emerged as the second biggest party by winning 13 seats in its maiden Assembly elections on February 16. The Opposition CPI(M) and Congress, which contested the elections in a seat-sharing arrangement for the first time in Tripura, won only 11 and three seats, respectively.

Shah on March 8 met Deb Barma and all 13 MLAs to discuss its demand and decided to appoint an interlocutor for talks. Tipra Motha, however, turned down BJP's offer to join the government without a "constitutional solution" to issues of the tribals. Deb Barma earlier announced that Tipra Motha would "take on" the BJP-IPFT government, both inside the Assembly and outside for issues concerning the tribals and others.