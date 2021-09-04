BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins TMC in West Bengal

BJP MLA from Kaliaganj in West Bengal, Soumen Roy, joined the TMC on Saturday. He joined the party in the presence of state minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.



