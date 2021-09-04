BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins TMC in West Bengal

BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins TMC in West Bengal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 04 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 16:55 ist
Credit: Twitter/@DrRijuDutta_TMC

BJP MLA from Kaliaganj in West Bengal, Soumen Roy, joined the TMC on Saturday. He joined the party in the presence of state minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata. 
 

 

BJP
TMC
West Bengal
Indian Politics

