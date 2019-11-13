BJP MLA to contest against his wife in Jharkhand

In Indian polity, the rivalry between father and son is quite common, so is the rivalry between siblings. But ever heard of a sitting MLA willing to contest against his wife?

The unique contest is likely to be witnessed at Jharia in Dhanbad in the poll-bound Jharkhand. Sanjeev Singh, the BJP MLA from coal-belt Jharia in the outgoing Assembly, has been denied a party ticket by the saffron camp. The BJP has, instead, fielded his wife Ragini Singh from Jharia, as Sanjeev has been put behind bars after his name figured in the murder of Deputy Mayor of Dhanbad, Neeraj Singh.

Sanjeev recently prayed before the court that he be allowed to contest the Jharkhand Assembly elections from Jharia, his fiefdom. The Dhanbad court on Wednesday allowed him to file his nominations on condition that his supporters should not create mayhem or anarchy when he goes to file his nomination papers.

“Sanjeev is likely to file his papers on November 25,” a source close to his family said, confirming the imminent contest between the husband and the wife.

So far, the BJP has announced 52 candidates for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The five-phase poll in the tribal-dominated state begins on November 30 and will end on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.