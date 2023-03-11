BJP MLAs chant ‘Modi-Modi’ in WB Assembly over 'insult' to PM

‘Modi-Modi’ chants in WB Assembly over 'insult' to PM

The incident occurred when MoS for department of panchayats & rural development, Pradip Mazumdar, was speaking in the House

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  • Mar 11 2023, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 01:41 ist
The BJP MLAs in West Bengal Assembly on Friday broke into a chant of ‘Modi-Modi’ alleging that a state minister who was speaking in the House, had ‘insulted’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident occurred when MoS for department of panchayats & rural development, Pradip Mazumdar, was speaking in the House, participating in the discussion concerning demand for grant for the department.

Mazumdar said that despite Bengal having made more attempts than other states to meet Centre’s conditions for funds, it stands deprived on several fronts.

Mazumdar later told DH that he was pointing out that in depriving the poor, ‘their’ (likely hinting at the BJP at the Centre) mindset has reached such a level that they are trying to get rid of the poor instead of poverty. With this kind of mindset, despite there being a debt of $620 billion (on India), one can wear a diamond-studded dress and go to America (the US). “I did not name (anyone),” he said. For the last nine minutes of his speech, the slogans were raised as a mark of protest.

West Bengal
Indian Politics
India News

