BJP names former Congress 'dissident' Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam's new CM

After a week-long tussle, BJP on Sunday named senior minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former "dissident" in Congress, as the new Assam Chief Minister, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the party's face of identity politics in the state since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Sarma was named as the new CM in the legislature party meeting in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon. The incumbent CM Sonowal proposed Himanta's name hours after tendering his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

Sarma, 52, had quit Congress after allegedly leading dissidence against Congress veteran and former CM Tarun Gogoi. Sarma's demand to be the next CM was reportedly rejected by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi then.

Bemused Sarma along with a group of loyalist MLAs switched over to BJP in August 2015. Himanta was also a CM aspirant then but the BJP had already named Sonowal as the CM candidate ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls.

BJP and its allies had wrested power from the 15-year-long Gogoi government winning 86 of 126 seats and formed its first government in Assam. Since then Sarma proved himself to be a successful poll strategist for BJP not only in Assam but in rest of the North-east. He became the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, a forum of its allies in the region.

Sarma's clout in BJP grew as he was instrumental in helping the party form its government in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur. He also had role in helping BJP's allies wrest power from Congress in Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya. He was seen leading the party from the front in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly polls in March-April this year.

Sonowal, belonging to Sonowal Kachari, an indigenous community, however, continued to be the face of BJP's poll plank of protecting indigenous identity against the threat of foreigners. The victory of the party in this year's election despite the strong anti-CAA agitation was also seen something in favour of both Sonowal and Sarma.

BJP and its allies won 75 out of 126 Assembly seats in the results declared on May 2 but the party remained undecided on the CM mainly due to the tusele over Sonowal and Sarma camp.

Several MLAs belonging to both the camps met their leaders seperately since the results, making it tough for the party to decide the next CM. Sources said Sonowal was convinced to give way to Sarma in a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda held in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sources said the party did not have strong ground to remove Sonowal given his "clean image" and the government's performance in the past five years.

Things, however, are not clear yet about the role BJP would offer to Sonowal.