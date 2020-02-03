BJP playing communal card: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Accusing BJP of playing the “communal card” ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that BJP has nothing political to speak about.

She also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for saying “if they (protesters) are not listening to words then shoot them.”

“Delhi is going to have elections but you (BJP) have nothing political to say. You are always playing the communal card and dubbing everyone speaking about the country as anti-national and terrorist,” said Banerjee. She was speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo further alleged that BJP speaks in such a manner during every election as they do not have any development agenda.

“I challenge them to play the political card if they have the guts. They talk like this in every election because they have no other way, no development agendas. They have only one work that is to divide the country,” said Banerjee.

Dubbing BJP as the “biggest opportunists”, the Chief Minister accused them of encouraging vandalism and hooliganism.

“They (BJP) are the biggest opportunists. They only encourage vandalism and hooliganism. They are using government machinery to create trouble...I will appeal to BJP not to play this dirty game,” said Banerjee.