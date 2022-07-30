J P Nadda faces student protests at Patna College

BJP President J P Nadda faces student protests at Patna College, his alma mater

Nadda made a safe exit from the college campus as police personnel present there cleared the way

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jul 30 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 20:00 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda during an event to inaugurate a two-day joint national executive meeting of various cells of the party, in Patna, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda faced protests by angry student activists on Saturday when he made a brief stopover at Patna College, his alma mater.

The activists, most of them members of the Leftist AISA, shouted "J P Nadda go back" while carrying placards denouncing the National Education Policy (NEP) and demanding grant of central status to Patna University.

Also Read | BJP threatening shopkeepers: Manish Sisodia after govt returns to old liquor policy

Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh but spent his early years in Patna, was in the city to inaugurate a two-day conclave of the party’s seven wings (morchas), which will come to a close on Sunday with the address of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nadda made a safe exit from the college campus as police personnel present there cleared the way, shoving the unruly activists.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far, police said.

