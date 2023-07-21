BJP protests outside BDO offices across West Bengal

BJP protests outside BDO offices across West Bengal over panchayat poll violence

BJP workers gheraoed BDO offices across the state, raising slogans against the TMC government.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 21 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BJP protested across West Bengal on Friday over the violence that rocked the July 8 panchayat elections in the state.

BJP workers gheraoed BDO (Block Development Officer) offices across the state, raising slogans against the TMC government, alleging malpractices in the elections. They also accused the BDOs of not taking action against those who indulged in jamming booths and looting ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that if TMC workers demonstrate near the homes of BJP leaders in the state as announced by its leader Abhishek Banerjee then "we will also hold demonstration before the vehicles of TMC MPs near Parliament when it is in session".

Also Read | BJP builds political pressure in West Bengal as Trinamool talks I.N.D.I.A

Banerjee, a two-time MP, asked TMC workers to demonstrate near the houses of BJP leaders in every block of the state on August 5 in protest against the Centre's "step-motherly approach" towards West Bengal.

Criticising BJP's protest outside the BDO offices, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said that after being rejected by the people in the panchayat elections, the opposition party was trying to create tensions in the state.

"Such stunts will not yield dividends," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
BJP
West Bengal
India News
Protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

 