BJP ramps up 'look east, act east' strategy

While speaking to Bharatiya Janata Party karyakartas at a gathering earlier this week at Guwahati, Home Minister Amit Shah exhorted them to take the party, “panchayat sey Parliament tak.”

“People made fun of us; ten years ago, it was impossible to imagine two successive governments in the state. I remember the time (former Assam CM) Hiteshwar Saikia would have us beaten up,” Shah said to an eager crowd.

During his trip, Shah inaugurated the party’s regional headquarters at Guwahati, and said that the office is better than the party’s main office at Delhi’s Deendayal Upadhyay Marg.

As the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls are on the horizon, the BJP is keenly following its ‘Look East, Act East’ policy internally, focusing its energies in the region. Several leaders of the party have been sent to different states in the region in the last few days; party president JP Nadda and Shah recently visited Sikkim, after making a day-long visit to Assam earlier this week. Leaders say more such visits are in the offing.

A senior party leader, who is in-charge of a state, said that the prime minister has made efforts to send a message that the region is important to the party. “When the prime minister takes a dip in the Ganga while wearing a Manipuri traditional dhoti, then he is sending a strong message of solidarity with the region. He has travelled 50 times to the Northeast since the BJP came to power in 2014,” the senior leader said.

The eight states of northeast send 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha, and the BJP hopes to improve its performance in the 2024 polls, given that it could suffer losses in the Hindi heartland. To this end, the BJP is playing up its focus on its war on drugs. As chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Shah held a meeting on drug trafficking in Guwahati.

Another party leader, who is an MLA from the region, told DH that drug addiction is a devastating issue that the party has identified in the region. “In Assam alone, while there is a provision for 10,000 people in deaddiction centres, there is an estimate of over 3 lakh addicts. We just haven’t done enough. In India, the youth account for 35% of the population, unlike other countries,” the leader said.

On another key issue – the pulling back of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) – the party found itself in troubled waters in the region after the Congress vowed to pull it back if voted to power in the 2019 manifesto. Shah, in both Assam and Sikkim this week, has said that AFSPA will be revoked in areas that have embraced peace.

“Over 80 per cent of the Northeast is free of AFSPA; Tripura and Meghalaya are free of the legislation, in Nagaland only seven districts have it now, and over 60% of Assam does not have the provision,” Shah said at Guwahati while inaugurating the BJP office.

Yet, a shift in the tribal dynamics in the region might make matters difficult for the BJP. In Manipur, smaller regional forces are cropping up, and the BJP continues to face heat from its state units in Mizoram and Meghalaya, asking them to drop alliances with the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) and Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP). In Nagaland, too, the alliance with Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is facing resistance from some quarters internally.

“To keep up with these changes, we changed the president in Tripura, and Sikkim now has a different prabhari. In Nagaland, we have already announced a 40:20 seat-sharing with the NDDP. As for Meghalaya, we are saving a surprise in store,” the MLA quoted above said.