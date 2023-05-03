BJP remembers ‘violence’ as West Bengal government observes 2nd anniversary

Two political opponents in Bengal – Trinamool Congress, and the BJP – observed completion of two years of the current Assembly term, differently.

While the TMC considered the day as the ‘Ma-Mati-Manush Divas’ (Mother, Motherland, and the People), the BJP saw it as the second anniversary of the post-poll violence.

The BJP also pointed fingers at the ruling party for the alleged “murder” of a party booth-president whose body was found in Purba Medinipur district’s Moyna. Police investigation is underway.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar demanded that investigation be carried out by a central agency, and the postmortem of the body be done at a central government hospital.

The party has also announced a 12-hour bandh in the region concerned.

The BJP observed ‘Shaheed Shradhanjali Diwas’ – holding a dharna protest in central Kolkata, and a ‘shaheed tarpan’ (paying homage to departed souls) on a ghat along the Hooghly river.

The BJP leaders spoke, and also tweeted to remember the day. “2nd May 2021 – A dark day in the history of WB. TMC workers unleashed macabre violence on BJP Karyakartas….,” Majumdar tweeted.