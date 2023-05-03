BJP remembers ‘violence’ on WB govt's 2nd anniversary

BJP remembers ‘violence’ as West Bengal government observes 2nd anniversary

The BJP observed ‘Shaheed Shradhanjali Diwas’ – holding a dharna protest in central Kolkata

  May 03 2023
Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari during BJP's protest dharna against the TMC Government of the state over post-poll violence in past two years, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Two political opponents in Bengal – Trinamool Congress, and the BJP – observed completion of two years of the current Assembly term, differently.

While the TMC considered the day as the ‘Ma-Mati-Manush Divas’ (Mother, Motherland, and the People), the BJP saw it as the second anniversary of the post-poll violence.

The BJP also pointed fingers at the ruling party for the alleged “murder” of a party booth-president whose body was found in Purba Medinipur district’s Moyna. Police investigation is underway.

Also Read | BJP will lose 2024 polls if the Opposition unites, says WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
 

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar demanded that investigation be carried out by a central agency, and the postmortem of the body be done at a central government hospital.

The party has also announced a 12-hour bandh in the region concerned.

The BJP observed ‘Shaheed Shradhanjali Diwas’ – holding a dharna protest in central Kolkata, and a ‘shaheed tarpan’ (paying homage to departed souls) on a ghat along the Hooghly river.

The BJP leaders spoke, and also tweeted to remember the day. “2nd May 2021 – A dark day in the history of WB. TMC workers unleashed macabre violence on BJP Karyakartas….,” Majumdar tweeted.

