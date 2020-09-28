BJP’s defection tactics in Bengal may have boomeranged

BJP’s defection tactics in West Bengal have blown up on its face following its latest organisational reshuffle. A two-time former state president publicly accused the party leadership of sidelining him to elevate leaders who have come from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

While former state BJP president Rahul Sinha was removed from the post of national secretary, former TMC MP Anupam Hazra was given the same post. Mukul Roy, a former TMC general secretary, was made a national vice-president of the BJP.

Seemingly aimed at sending a message to potential defectors that they will be handsomely rewarded if they switch over to BJP, the reshuffle has added fuel to the already simmering discontent in the old guard of the state unit. A section of leaders think that they are being shunted out for giving plum posts to turncoats from TMC.This may intensify faction feud in state BJP of which TMC will take full advantage.

Describing the decision as “most unfortunate” on Saturday, Sinha, a BJP veteran for 40 years, said that being shunted out for elevation of leaders from TMC was his “reward” for serving BJP. He also said that he would announce his future course of action within 10 to 12 days.

While Roy’s elevation in BJP is strategically sound, the elevation of former TMC MP Anupam Hazra to the post of national secretary sticks out like a sore thumb. If used properly, Roy, a master strategist, who played a key role in TMC’s coming to power in Bengal in 2011, can be an asset for BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections. He is also known for his skills in engineering defection in rival parties.

However, Hazra is not known either for a strong mass base or organisational skills.This is the reason why his elevation is all the more likely to upset the party’s old guard. When contacted, Sinha refused to make any further comments.

His remarks have sent the state BJP leadership into a tizzy and they are desperately trying to do damage-control. While Roy described Sinha as the "face of BJP in Bengal”, Hazra said that he has “no tussle” with him.

However, a senior state BJP leader did not outrightly deny that Sinha’s outburst has put the party in a spot. “If there is any issue, the Central and state leadership will resolve it,” he told DH.