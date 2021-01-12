BJP seeks to enrol minority members in West Bengal in large numbers

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Central leadership of the BJP instructed the West Bengal unit to induct members of the minority community in large numbers into the party. The task has been assigned to the Minority Morcha of the State BJP.

Sources in the State BJP said that the reason behind the move was to shed off the "anti-Muslim" tag on the party labelled by its rivals. They revealed that the party’s Central leadership was of the opinion that it would be "extremely difficult" to come to power in Bengal without getting some portion of votes from Muslim who form nearly 30% of the State’s population.

"If a large number of Muslims join BJP, it will send a positive message to the community," said a senior State BJP leader.

Addressing a rally in Howrah district on Tuesday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC claims to have ushered in development for Muslims. "Then why are Muslims in Bengal languishing in poverty and lack of education? The BJP works for all and appeases no one," he added.

State BJP Minority Morcha president Ali Hossain said: "For decades, the TMC, Congress and the CPM have misled Muslims and told them that the BJP was their enemy. But now Muslims know that BJP is their only well-wisher and the rest used them as a vote bank to cling to power," said Hossain. He added that the BJP wanted "development for all" and it "neither deprives nor appeases anyone."

The state BJP is also checking for the splitting of minority votes by the AIMIM or other Muslim organisations contesting the polls. So far TMC has been able to keep its minority vote base intact.

Earlier, the state BJP chief said that the "AIMIM is a political party which has MPs and MLAs in other states. We have nothing to say if they contest the polls in West Bengal."