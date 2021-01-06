BJP sounds poll bugle for Assam Assembly polls, promises to protect 'indigenous' identity of state

Sounding the poll bugle for Assembly elections slated in April-May, BJP in Assam on Wednesday promised that identity of the state's "indigenous" people would remain protected if the party is again voted to power.

"You all have seen how the suspected Bangladeshis had encroached upon the land of Kaziranga. We evicted them after coming to power in 2016. You have also seen how Sherman Ali of Congress demanded a Miya (term identifying the Bangladesh-origin Muslims) museum in our revered cultural centre, Sankardeb Kalakshetra. But it is because of bold steps taken by the BJP-led government that these people are now unable to raise their heads strongly. The identity and respect of the indigenous people will remain intact as long as BJP is in power," Assam minister and BJP's strategist, Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a public meeting in Morigaon in central Assam, where BJP recently recorded a thumping victory in the election of Tiwa Autonomous Council.

Sarma asked the crowd to vote for BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections to ensure protection of Jati (community), Mati (land) and Bheti (home) of the indigenous people against the "threat" posed by "Bangladeshis." Sarma also charged Congress and Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF of giving protection to the Bangladeshis.

Before the 2016 Assembly elections, BJP had made protection of Jati, Mati and Bheti as its slogan and promised poriborton (change) before wresting power from Congress. But passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 that seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants till 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan invited the anger of indigenous people in several parts of Assam. The protest in December 2019 turned violent and five persons died in police firing. The protesters fear that the CAA would allow a large number of post-1971 Hindu migrants from Bangladesh and the indigenous people will become minorities.

Faced with the strong anti-CAA agitation, BJP announced formation of autonomous councils for three more ethnic communities and a slew of schemes including a cash transfer scheme to counter the allegations. "Today, 22 lakh families have been provided Rs. 830 per month in their bank accounts. We hope to increase the number of beneficiaries after forming the government again after the election," Sarma said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also addressed the crowd said the steps taken by his government strengthened the sense of security among ethnic communities against the long threat of "foreigners." He also said that 70 lakh people in Assam have been benefitted by the social security schemes undertaken by the BJP government, both at the Centre and in the state.