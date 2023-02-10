BJP spokesperson, BJYM member assaulted in Manipur

BJP spokesperson, BJYM office bearer assaulted in Manipur

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the incident and said his government has initiated a large-scale operation to nab the culprits

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Feb 10 2023, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 23:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Unidentified miscreants assaulted a spokesperson of the Manipur unit of the BJP and an office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district, police said on Friday.

Mayanglambam Sureshkumar was returning home with BJYM office secretary Alex Ningombam on Thursday night when the duo was stopped and assaulted by the miscreants, who were carrying guns, they said.

The assailants later fled from the scene in a four-wheeler.

Also Read | BJP leader's murder fallout of personal enmity, licensed gun holders to be reviewed: Manipur CM

The health condition of Sureshkumar is understood to be critical, a police officer said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the incident and said his government has initiated a large-scale operation to nab the culprits.

The state unit of the saffron party - BJP Manipur Pradesh - has also denounced the attack on Sureshkumar and Ningombam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
BJP
BJYM

What's Brewing

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

 