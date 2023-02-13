BJP stages walkout in West Bengal Assembly during discussion on Guv's address

WB Assembly: BJP MLAs walk out, motion against Suvendu

The state Assembly budget session began on February 8

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 13 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 14:13 ist
e walk out during West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose's address on the first day of Budget Session of State Legislative Assembly. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP MLAs walked out of the West Bengal Assembly as a protest during a discussion on the governor's address.

A motion of privilege was also initiated by the Speaker against the Leader of Opposition in the House Suvendu Adhikari for his comments against the Speaker.

More to follow...

