BJP stages walkout in West Bengal Assembly during discussion on Guv's address

BJP MLAs walked out of the West Bengal Assembly as a protest during a discussion on the governor's address.
A motion of privilege was also initiated by the Speaker against the Leader of Opposition in the House Suvendu Adhikari for his comments against the Speaker.
More to follow...
