BJP supporters protest against TMC minister across WB

BJP supporters hold protests across Bengal against TMC minister's remarks on Prez

In a purported video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the looks of the President during a party workers' meeting in Nandigram on Friday

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 13 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 16:04 ist
Activists of BJP Mahila Morcha raise slogans during their protest against Trinamool Congress leader Akhil Giri over his controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Supporters of the BJP on Sunday took out rallies in several parts of West Bengal to protest state minister Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

Besides Kolkata, demonstrations seeking action against the minister of state for correctional homes were organised in the districts of Paschim Bardhaman, Malda and Bankura.

At Khatra in Bankura, state minister Jyotsna Mandi faced protests as her car was stopped by the agitators, raising slogans against Giri.

Also Read: President remark row: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action

Mandi, the minister of state for food and supplies, later said, "I don't support his (Giri's) remarks and the statement made by him is personal."

BJP parliamentarian Locket Chatterjee, meanwhile, has filed a complaint against Giri at a police station in Delhi, and demanded that he be removed as minister.

In a purported video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the looks of the President during a party workers' meeting in Nandigram on Friday.

"They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?" Giri was heard saying.

Later, the minister apologised and said that he did not mean to disrespect the President.

"I was replying to what the BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me," he had said.

The BJP, however, lashed out at the Trinamool Congress and Giri and said that his remark reflected the "anti-tribal" mindset of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The BJP Mahila Morcha burnt effigies of Giri for his comment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condemned the comments, and said that no one has the right to make such remarks on the President

The TMC, in a tweet, later said that the leadership in no way endorsed such a remark.

"We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," the AITC tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
TMC
BJP
Droupadi Murmu

What's Brewing

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Is art vandalism the solution?

Is art vandalism the solution?

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

 