BJP supporter's wife killed in Bengal's Goghat

Adak's family alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party

PTI
PTI, Goghat ,
  • Apr 06 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 17:07 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP Photo

The wife of a BJP supporter was allegedly killed in West Bengal's Hooghly district, hours before polling began in the area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the politically sensitive Goghat area of the district on Monday around 11 pm, they said.

Madhabi Adak was injured as she tried to save her husband when a few men barged into their home and attacked him, they said.

Adak's family alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party.

"The woman tried to resist the attackers and was beaten up, following which she died. The miscreants then escaped," a police officer said.

The BJP has lodged a complaint at the local police station in connection with the incident, he said.

An investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab those behind it, he said. 

