BJP to analyse voters list ahead of Bihar Assembly elections: Report

BJP’s strategy for Bihar Assembly elections includes careful analysis of voter lists based on factors and social equations that will have an effect on the polls, reported the Hindustan Times.

The party will spend a whole day to study the voters' list based on these factors to identify supporters, those who oppose and those who are neutral.

“On August 30, the team deputed for the purpose will analyze the social composition, age and classification of voters before identifying supporters, neutral voters and those opposed to the party,” a BJP official told the publication.

Based on BJP president J P Nadda’s focus of door-to-door campaigning, the BJP executive committee has planned a five-day event starting August 25 with 23 groups that have been formed to conduct meetings based on assembly-segments.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the party’s election in-charge for the Bihar polls. He said that the BJP will present the state and central government’s work to the people and reach out to households.

In the two-day meeting, BJP reiterated that the leadership of Nitish for Bihar is key, indications are that 2020 assembly polls in the state will not be an “only Nitish” affair as it was the case in earlier elections.

BJP is on track to take its month-long campaign to reach out to the people of Bihar with the strategy of focussing on the social realities of the state and their plans to analyse the voters list is a key indication of the strategy.