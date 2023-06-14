BJP to approach Calcutta High Court again over rural polls, says Suvendu Adhikari

Unsatisfied with the state election commission on rural poll preparation, BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, said that the Calcutta High Court will be approached, again, for clarification.

The Calcutta High Court, responding to PILs, on Tuesday, had directed the Commission to requisition and deploy central forces in areas considered sensitive, and further in places where there is inadequate police strength.

Adhikari led his party delegation to the Commission for discussing specific issues. He claimed that uniforms for civic volunteers were being readied (an indication of them being assigned tasks in the upcoming rural polls). The Court, in its order, had taken note of a state police circular, and had directed the Commission to not assign them duties that are not in the purview of the note.

As apparent, after Adhikari’s visit to the Commission, the issue of “sensitive” areas where the central forces should be deployed, is a point where the Commission and the BJP leader have differing views.

Adhikari alleged that around 20,000 seats are going to be won by the ruling party, uncontested. The political opponents in the state have been pointing out that filing of nomination papers is being obstructed. Reports of clashes between political factions in pockets – reminding of violent incidents of the 2018 rural polls – have emerged in recent days.

The BJP leader said that in regions where the party was leading in the elections of 2019 and 2021, it can’t happen that it gets no candidates to fight. He claimed that in over 50 blocks, the “goons” are “looting”.

“We will move to the High Court for clarification,” he said, adding that those candidates who were not allowed to enter the block-level offices should queue up before the Commission’s office.

He appealed to the candidates in the Opposition who are facing obstruction, including independent ones, to reach out to the Commission, and demanded that a redressal cell be opened up by the Commission.

“The candidates will have to be given an opportunity. We want free and fair elections... and will not allow the loot of votes… like that of 2013, and 2018,” he added.