BJP washing machine now running full speed: Congress targets party's support to Sangma-led govt

As the BJP joined hands with NPP in Meghalaya, Congress on Monday took a swipe at the saffron party saying the "BJP washing machine is now running full speed" after calling the Conrad Sangma-led party the "most corrupt" during the state election campaign.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted videos of election speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in which they alleged corruption by NPP.

He said, “a few days back Conrad Sangma's government in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country according to both the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Now of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better.”

I should gave added that BJP Washing Machine is now running full speed https://t.co/fOFUNirrty — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 6, 2023

"I should have added that the BJP Washing Machine is now running at full speed," he said in another tweet. Congress has been accusing the ruling BJP of burying cases against Opposition leaders who join the saffron party, saying that such leaders suddenly become clean politicians once they join them.

Sangma’s NPP, which has emerged as the single-largest party, has been invited by Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan to form the government in the state. Sangma has got support of UDP, BJP and others and has managed to cross the 31-seat mark for majority.

Addressing a press conference here, Meghalaya Congress president and senior MP Vincent H Pala said the NPP-BJP post-poll coalition is a “marriage of convenience” especially after calling Sangma’s party the “most corrupt”.

“From the Prime Minister to the Home Minister and BJP president (JP Nadda), all have abused, accused the NPP. After the election, the BJP won only two seats and the next day, they announced their support for the NPP. They have fooled the people of Meghalaya. It is a betrayal. The Prime Minister is said to be coming for the swearing in. This is just to market the BJP after winning just two seats,” Pala said.

Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate said BJP president Nadda had demanded that a Special Task Force under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge should probe allegations against NPP.

“After the polls, now you have joined hands with the corrupt. This exposes the real face of the BJP. Not some small leader but the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the BJP president have called NPP corrupt,” Shrinate said.